City of Bakersfield convenes first ad-hoc committee on homelessness

The city of Bakersfield convened the first meeting of its ad-hoc committee on homelessness Tuesday to brainstorm ways to reduce the city's transient population.
The committee includes City Council members Eric Arias, Ken Weir and Patty Gray, a representative from the Bakersfield Police Department and other businesses and agencies that provide services to the homeless population of Bakersfield. The temporary ad-hoc committee plans to meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month for one year.
Anthony Valdez, assistant to the city manager, outlined the various initiatives and policies already in place to reduce the homeless population. Then, he offered a “menu of options” that the committee could discuss and try to implement.
Bakersfield's unsheltered population in 2018 was 309; in 2019, that figure rose to 643 and by 2020, the number hovered around 842. By the springtime or the summer, the city will know the number of unhoused people in 2021, he added.
“It’s been something that caught us off guard, to see this growth,” Gray said. “I’m glad we formed this committee, because we can't just expect (that) … this is the new norm.”
Each year, the city spends roughly $11 million to stem the flow of homelessness, Valdez added. That does not include state and federal dollars.
Valdez also noted the issues of homelessness and a lack of housing are intertwined, as 400 people have been matched with housing vouchers but there isn't enough housing for them.
Arias said the focus should be on creating affordable housing options. Jason Canter, principal planner for Affordable Housing and Neighborhood Vitality in the city, which leads the Bakersfield Affordable Housing Strategy, said a plan is underway to create more units. That plan will be finalized in the next 30 to 45 days.
Stephen Pelz, the executive director of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, said Kern County once developed 900 residential units in one year. This number dropped to the single or double digits, and is now increasing to 500 units per year, he added.
Affordable housing prevents families from living on the streets, Pelz said. The Housing Authority will receive about 20,000 applications within 30 days when the housing voucher program opens Thursday. They can only issue 400 to 500 vouchers from that list, he added.
“The differential between rent increases and wages have gotten bigger,” Pelz said. “That is an expression of, ‘I need help paying my rent.’”
Valdez said the city of Bakersfield will discuss the role of Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services partnering with the BPD, an initiative that was approved by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.