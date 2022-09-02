 Skip to main content
City of Bakersfield, Caltrans announce road closures for next week

Slide Traffic Alert

The city of Bakersfield announced a scheduled road closure for next week on Stockdale Highway. 

The road will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday to Thursday between McDonald Way and North Stine Road.

