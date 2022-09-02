City of Bakersfield, Caltrans announce road closures for next week

The city of Bakersfield announced a scheduled road closure for next week on Stockdale Highway.
The road will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday to Thursday between McDonald Way and North Stine Road.
The closure is needed for the removal of falsework.
During the closure, residents can detour around the work by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue.
The city also announced a freeway closure for the northbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The closures are scheduled to happen between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday to Thursday.
The closures are needed for the installation of falsework, according to a city news release.
During the closures, motorists will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue, travel west to Wible Road, then north on Wible Road to California Avenue, and then west on California, where they can re-enter the on-ramp to the northbound lanes of Highway 99 or enter the southbound lanes for Highway 99 if they're headed to the eastbound lanes of Highway 58.
Caltrans officials Friday announced a full closures of Highway 46, near Lost Hills between Lost Hills Road and Brown Material Road, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting Tuesday and continuing until Sept. 16, for construction operations.
Posted detours will utilize Lost Hills Road, Lerdo Highway and Highway 33 to navigate around the closure.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 279,785
Deaths: 2,523
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 269,152
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.32
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.33
Updated: 8/30/22
