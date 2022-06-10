 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Bakersfield announces traffic advisories

Slide Traffic Alert

The city of Bakersfield announced a pair of road closures for next week.

A nighttime closure for the Ming Avenue on-ramp to the northbound lanes of Highway 99 has been scheduled for Monday to Wednesday. This closure is scheduled to take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for drainage installation.

Motorists will be able to enter the northbound lanes of Highway 99 from the California Avenue on-ramp located about two miles north of Ming Avenue.

The city also announced that Real Road will be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive, starting Monday until Friday. A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. This closure is scheduled daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the installation of falsework.

Coronavirus Cases