City of Bakersfield announces temporary road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced several road closures expected to impact local motorists starting Sunday.
Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all lanes on the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday. These closures are needed for the installation of falsework.
During the closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue, where they can then travel west on Ming Avenue, north on Wible Road and west on California Avenue to re-enter the northbound lanes of Highway 99.
Nighttime closures also have been scheduled for all lanes on the southbound side of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue. The closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday for the installation of falsework.
During this closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at Stockdale Highway, travel east on Stockdale Highway, south on Wible Road and then west on Ming Avenue, where they can re-enter the southbound lanes of Highway 99.
Nighttime closures have been scheduled for the northbound lanes of Highway 99 to the eastbound Highway 58 connector. The closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday, for the installation of falsework.
During the closures, northbound-to-eastbound motorists will be detoured to exit Highway 99 at Ming Avenue, then travel west on Ming Avenue and north on Wible Road, where they can head east on Brundage Lane, south on H Street and enter the eastbound lanes of Highway 58.