City of Bakersfield announces temporary, nighttime road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced Monday a pair of nighttime, temporary road closures. 

Nighttime closures have been scheduled from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday for all lanes on the southbound side of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue for work on pavement joints.

