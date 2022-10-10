City of Bakersfield announces temporary, nighttime road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced Monday a pair of nighttime, temporary road closures.
Nighttime closures have been scheduled from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday for all lanes on the southbound side of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue for work on pavement joints.
During this closure, motorists will be detoured to exit and turn east at Stockdale Highway, then south on Wible Road and west on Ming Avenue, where they can re-enter the southbound lanes of Highway 99.
Nighttime closures also have been scheduled for 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday of the westbound lanes of Highway 58 at Chester Avenue. These closures are needed for electrical work.
During these closures, all motorists will be detoured to exit and head north at Chester Avenue, then west on Brundage Lane and at the intersection Wible Road and Oak Street, motorists heading north can take Oak Street, then turn west on California Avenue and enter the northbound lanes of Highway 99. Motorists heading south from Brundage Lane can take Wible Road, and then head west on Ming Avenue, where they can then enter the southbound lanes of Highway 99.