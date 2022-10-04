 Skip to main content
City of Bakersfield announces temporary, nighttime road closures for Highway 58

The city of Bakersfield announced a nighttime closure of the westbound lanes of Highway 58 at Chester Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday to Friday.

During the closure, all motorists will be detoured to exit Highway 58 and head north at Chester Avenue, then west on Brundage Lane. At Wible Road/Oak Street, northbound motorists will travel north on Oak Street and then west on California Avenue, where they can enter the northbound on-ramp for Highway 99. Southbound motorists from Brundage Lane will head south on Wible Road and then west on Ming Avenue, where they can enter the southbound on-ramp for Highway 99.

