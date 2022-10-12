 Skip to main content
City of Bakersfield announces temporary closure for road work

Zerker Road between 7th Standard Road and Snow Road will be closed for repaving on Saturday, according to the city of Bakersfield.

The closure is expected to begin at 1 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. the same day.

