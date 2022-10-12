City of Bakersfield announces temporary closure for road work

Zerker Road between 7th Standard Road and Snow Road will be closed for repaving on Saturday, according to the city of Bakersfield.
The closure is expected to begin at 1 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. the same day.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Zerker Road between 7th Standard Road and Snow Road will be closed for repaving on Saturday, according to the city of Bakersfield.
The closure is expected to begin at 1 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. the same day.
Detours will be in place during the closure as follows:
• Northbound drivers on Allen Road will be diverted east on Snow Road to Calloway Drive and then north to westbound 7th Standard Road;
• southbound drivers on Zerker Road will be diverted east on 7th Standard to Calloway and then south to eastbound Snow Road;
• The only access to Bailey Street will be from the north end at 7th Standard Road.
Traffic delays are expected as a result of this work. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or to allow for extra travel time through the area and to use caution when doing so.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 289,862
Deaths: 2,556
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 283,906
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.43
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 10/6/22