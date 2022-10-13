City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced several temporary road closures scheduled to take place over the next week.
A night closure has been scheduled from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector.
During this time, the southbound lanes of Highway 99 will also have lane closures between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue. The closure is needed for work on pavement joints.
During the closure, westbound-to-southbound motorists will be detoured to the northbound lanes of Highway 99 to exit at California Avenue. At California Avenue, they can go west to enter the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp.
Lane closures also have been scheduled to start at 11 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday for the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Stockdale Highway. During this time, the northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector will also be closed. These closures are needed for the striping and work on pavement joints.
During the closures, northbound-to-eastbound motorists will be detoured to exit at California Avenue, travel west to enter the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp, head south on Highway 99 and then enter the eastbound Highway 58 connector.
There are also lane closures scheduled for Highway 99 in both directions between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday to Thursday for striping and work on pavement joints. One lane will remain open in each direction while the work is underway.