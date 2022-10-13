 Skip to main content
City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced several temporary road closures scheduled to take place over the next week.

A night closure has been scheduled from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector.

