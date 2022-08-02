 Skip to main content
City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announces a road closure for East Truxtun Avenue at Beale Avenue from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The closure is needed in order to perform paving work in the area of the BNSF railroad tracks, according to a city news release.

