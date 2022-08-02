City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announces a road closure for East Truxtun Avenue at Beale Avenue from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The closure is needed in order to perform paving work in the area of the BNSF railroad tracks, according to a city news release.
Detours will be in place from Beale Avenue to East 18th Street, then to Baker Street north to East Truxtun Avenue for westbound traffic and from 19th Street to Baker Street south to East 18th Street, then to East Truxtun Avenue for eastbound traffic.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, or to plan for extra travel time following the detours.