City of Bakersfield announces road closures

City of Bakersfield officials announced an upcoming road closure scheduled to take place while maintenance work is done.
Kratzmeyer Road between Nord Avenue and Santa Fe Way will be closed intermittently from Saturday through Thursday for road repairs.
From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, there will be intermittent closures as city crews complete simultaneous road resurfacing and shoulder work.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and detour plans will be in effect in the area.
Eastbound traffic on Kratzmeyer Road will be detoured south down Nord Avenue to eastbound Noriega Road and on to Santa Fe Way.
Traffic heading west from Santa Fe Way will be detoured to Noriega Road, then north onto Nord Avenue up to Kratzmeyer Road.
From Monday through Thursday, a traffic control will be in place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. as work is completed.
Drivers should use alternate routes, or plan for delays of up to 30 minutes due to traffic-control measures.