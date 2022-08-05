City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced a series of road closures Friday afternoon that are expected to impact traffic next week.
A nighttime lane closure has been scheduled for all northbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
The closure will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Wednesday to Friday. The closure is needed for the installation of falsework. California Highway Patrol officers will be monitoring the construction zone.
During this closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue, head west to Wible Road, north on Wible Road to California Avenue, west on California and re-enter the northbound lanes using the Californian Avenue on-ramp.
A nighttime closure also has been scheduled for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between California Avenue and Belle Terrace, which is expected to take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday for the installation of falsework.
California Highway Patrol officers will be monitoring the construction zone.
During this closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at California Avenue, travel east to Wible Road, south on Wible Road to Ming Avenue and then west on Ming Avenue where they can re-enter the southbound lanes of Highway 99 using the on-ramp.
Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday. The closure is needed for the removal of falsework.
During the closure, residents can detour around the work zone by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue.
