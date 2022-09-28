 Skip to main content
City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced a pair of temporary road closures Wednesday, one for Highway 99 and one for Highway 58.

A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday evening for the adjustment of falsework. 

