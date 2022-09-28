City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced a pair of temporary road closures Wednesday, one for Highway 99 and one for Highway 58.
A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday evening for the adjustment of falsework.
During this closure, motorists will be detoured to exit and turn east at Stockdale Highway, south on Wible Road and west on Ming Avenue, were they can re-enter the southbound lanes on Highway 99.
A nighttime closure also has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 at Chester Avenue. This closure has been scheduled for 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Thursday night. The closure is needed for sign installation.
During the closure, all motorists will be detoured to exit and head north at Chester Avenue, then west on Brundage Lane. At Wible Road/Oak Street, northbound motorists will travel north on Oak Street and then west on California Avenue, where they can enter the northbound lanes of Highway 99 on-ramp. Southbound motorists from Brundage Lane will head south on Wible Road and then west on Ming Avenue, where they can enter the southbound lanes of Highway 99.