City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced Monday two nighttime road closures for Real Road.
Real Road will be closed in both directions between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The city of Bakersfield announced Monday two nighttime road closures for Real Road.
Real Road will be closed in both directions between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4.
The closure is needed for the removal of heavy equipment, according to city officials.
Southbound traffic will be diverted from Stockdale Highway to Wible Road and onto Belle Terrace. Northbound traffic will be routed from Belle Terrace to Wible Road, and onto Stockdale Highway.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 269,826
Deaths: 2,494
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 254,207
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 73.05
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.34
Updated: 7/29/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.