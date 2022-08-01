 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Bakersfield announces road closures

Slide Traffic Alert

The city of Bakersfield announced Monday two nighttime road closures for Real Road.

Real Road will be closed in both directions between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4.

Coronavirus Cases