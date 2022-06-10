City of Bakersfield announces July Fourth celebration plans

City of Bakersfield officials announced a free fireworks show at The Park at River Walk on July 4.
Live entertainment will also be provided at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre after a two-year absence with festivities, with a musical performance by Foster Campbell starting at 6:30 p.m. prior to the fireworks.
The fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. Simultaneous musical accompaniment for the show will be provided by local radio station KUZZ.
The city also announced several traffic closures planned for the event.
Starting at 9 p.m., traffic in The Park at River Walk area will be closed for approximately 30 minutes during the fireworks show:
The westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway will be closed at Calloway Drive and Old River Road.
The right-turn lane on southbound Calloway Drive and the left-turn lanes on northbound Old River Road will also be closed.
Drivers will be permitted to turn left onto southbound Old River Road or right onto northbound Calloway Drive.
The eastbound lanes of Stockdale Highway will be closed at Jewetta Avenue (near Aera Park).
The left-turn lanes on southbound Jewetta will also be closed.
Drivers will be permitted to turn north onto Jewetta from the eastbound lanes of Stockdale Highway.
The northbound lanes of Buena Vista Road will be closed at River Run Boulevard.
Drivers will be permitted to turn east or west onto River Run Boulevard from Buena Vista Road.
The left-turn lanes from eastbound River Run Boulevard onto Buena Vista Road will be closed.
Access to southbound River Park Way from Stockdale Highway as well as the Village at River Oaks shopping center will also be limited during this time.
Drivers leaving the Shops at River Walk shopping center or The Park at River Walk will be permitted to exit in either direction on Stockdale Highway.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, or to plan for delays.