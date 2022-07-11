City of Bakersfield announces filing deadline for City Council election

The city of Bakersfield announced Monday the filing period for the upcoming City Council elections on Nov. 6, which will feature ward nos. 1, 3, 4 and 7.
The filing period for prospective candidates opens July 18 and closes Aug. 12. In the event an eligible incumbent does not file papers for reelection, the nomination period extends to Aug. 17.
The council members up for reelection are: Eric Arias (Ward 1); Ken Weir (Ward 3); Bob Smith (Ward 4); and Chris Parlier (Ward 7).
Parlier previously has said he does not intend to seek reelection due to health concerns.
Candidates are required to be a registered voter and resident of the council ward for which they are seeking to be elected to at the time of nomination and throughout the four-year term.
A candidate must also submit a petition of nomination with at least 20 but not more than 30 signatures from residents within the ward the candidate would like to represent. There is also a $25 filing fee.
For more information, visit the city of Bakersfield’s website or contact City Clerk Julie Drimakis at 661-326-3073.