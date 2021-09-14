City of Bakersfield announces closures on Manor Street Bridge

All lanes on Manor Street Bridge will be intermittently closed over the Kern River on Wednesday, the city of Bakersfield announced.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the southbound lanes over Manor bridge will be closed for an hour and half. After these lanes reopen, the northbound lanes will be closed for an hour and a half.
Drivers will be detoured at Roberts Lane for southbound traffic and at Union Avenue for northbound traffic, according to a city of Bakersfield news release.
Traffic delays are expected and the city asks drivers to use extra caution and plan for extra travel time if using the bridge.
The work requiring the closure will be completed on the same day, according to the city of Bakersfield's news release.
Scheduled construction can change because of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.