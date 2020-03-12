The city of Bakersfield announced it will postpone or cancel nonessential events and gatherings hosted by the city through the end of March due to concerns over the new coronavirus.
While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bakersfield, the city said it was taking steps to prevent the potential spread of the virus.
“I encourage Bakersfield residents to be proactive in protecting our community’s health,” Mayor Karen Goh said in a statement. “Together we can make our community safer by observing the guidelines from the California Department of Public Health. Last night at our City Council meeting, I proclaimed Bakersfield to be a ‘handshake-free city.’ Join me in refraining from shaking hands as one proactive practice to safeguard the health of our families.”
The March 25 City Council meeting will take place with an abbreviated agenda. The city encourages people to submit public comments to the email address city_clerk@bakersfieldcity.us, although in-person comments will also be accepted.
Nonessential board, commission and committee meetings will be postponed, along with city-hosted community meetings.
Special events scheduled to be held through the end of March are also canceled. The city said application fees may be refunded or the event could be rescheduled.
All Recreation and Parks Department programs, with the exception of the after-school meal programs at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, are canceled.
Community centers and pools run by the city will be closed, along with Mesa Marin Sports Complex, Kaiser Permanente Sports Village and Aera Park.
A low-cost community vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, and a new date has not yet to determine.
While the Bakersfield Police Department will continue functioning as normal, the lobby counter service at BPD headquarters and the Westside Substation will be closed until further notice.
(1) comment
Yeah? Ms. MAYOR! Aggressively pursue tests and testing! Now!
