The City of Bakersfield Animal Control unit will hold a low cost vaccination, licensing and microchip clinic Saturday for dogs living within city limits.
The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. until noon at Beale Park, located at 500 Oleander Ave. Reduced vaccine cost will be offered and free microchips will be available to all city-licensed dogs but all licensing fees will be at regular price, according to a news release.
For more information and pricing contact 326-3436 or visit the Animal Control website.
