The City of Bakersfield Animal Control will be offering low cost monthly dog vaccine clinics at local parks on the second Saturday of every month this year, beginning on Saturday at The Park at Riverwalk from 9 a.m. to noon.
As of Feb. 1, the clinics will no longer be held at the Animal Care Center.
The monthly clinics will give residents the opportunity to vaccinate, license and microchip their dogs. Spay and neuter vouchers will also be available as well as volunteers to discuss spay and neuter options.
The clinic will offer rabies, DAPP and Bordetella vaccines for $10 each.
License fees are as follows: For spayed or neutered dogs a one year license is $15 and a three year license is $30. The senior discount (62 and older) is $5 for a one year license and $15 for a three year license.
For natural pets, a 1-year license is $60 and a 3-year license is $120.
Temporary licenses are also available for dogs to be spayed or neutered in the next 60 days. A one year temporary license is $15 and the senior discount is $5.
