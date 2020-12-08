An additional $2 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds has been made available for local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the city of Bakersfield.
The city said small business owners interested in receiving a grant from the B-CARES program must apply before Friday at 5 p.m. Application and eligibility information can be found on the city’s website at bakersfieldcity.us.
The city said it originally set aside $3 million in CARES Act funds for the B-CARES program. Since the program launched in September, however, the city said it has awarded nearly $2 million in grants to more than 300 small businesses.
Because of that demand, the city will shift an additional $2 million of CARES Act funds into B-CARES. The city said it anticipates that support will fund the remaining eligible applications.