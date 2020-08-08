The Bakersfield Fire Department's new Rescue Unit program will hep reduce response times at two of the city's busiest stations, the city said.
The program is at Fire Station 2 on East 21st Street near Baker Street and Fire Station 6 on Brundage Lane just west of Union Avenue.
The units are funded by the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure and provide basic life support on medical calls, the city memo said. The program includes six fire captains and six firefighters in two-person units, one at each station, on three shifts.
The city noted that after the July 31 launch, the units went to 66 calls over their first weekend, leaving the stations’ fire engines available for other emergency calls.
