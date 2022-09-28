City mulls action on problem buildings, development standards

Municipal leaders gave greater focus Wednesday to Bakersfield's efforts to address derelict properties and make development standards more flexible for downtown developers.
Council members Bruce Freeman, Patty Gray and Bob Smith gave direction to city staff working on proposals to do away with caps on developer floor-to-area ratios downtown, widen options for dealing with negligent property owners and refine procedures for acquiring problem buildings.
No final action was taken by the three who comprise Bakersfield's Planning and Development Committee, but city staff received input to guide new rules that may ultimately go before the full council for approval.
All three topics, referred to the committee by Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales, have taken on greater interest lately as investment gathers downtown and concern mounts about underused or vacant properties attracting crime that turns them into bigger problems like structure fires.
Staff opened by saying so-called floor-area ratios would cut one of the downtown's few reins on development, along with already-liberal building height limits, setbacks that have little effect away from sites like schools and the availability of parking.
Discussion turned to whether new parking garages were needed. Staff noted a study will soon begin on whether the city should build parking structures, which can be costly, after a recent study found downtown has enough spaces to meet current demand.
Freeman said, "Obviously we're going to need a few more parking structures" in the future and that the longer the city waits, the more they will cost.
Smith, whose family develops dense rental housing downtown, followed by noting parking is a separate consideration from floor-to-area ratios. The committee then voted unanimously to tell staff to draft an ordinance eliminating Bakersfield's ratio limits.
A longer discussion ensued about what the city can do to prod property owners, especially those unresponsive to city outreach, to keep their buildings in better shape so they don't a present a neighborhood nuisance or actual danger to adjacent structures.
The city's legal staff went over possible code changes, still being studied, that would expand options for ensuring timely compliance.
Freeman pushed for tighter deadlines on property owners for getting repair work done, as well as "the ability to go in and clean it up if they don't get it done."
Smith asked how long it was before the city can take direct action on a building after it has been declared a health and safety hazard, racked up a long list of code violations and the owner has failed to respond to city notices. The answer from staff was about two months, depending on the property's condition.
City Manager Christian Clegg noted many options may apply, and that the focus now is on "improving the current tools that we have."
City Attorney Virginia "Ginny" Gennaro said the simplest route might be to create a new "summary abatement procedure" with different tiers of urgency assigning separate timetables for achieving compliance. She said staff would return to the committee with a more refined proposal in mid-October.
Attention turned next to a proposal for establishing policies by which the city could acquire properties classified as substandard, vacant or chronic nuisances.
Staff outlined a proposal to keep a publicly available list of problem buildings that might be worth buying, assuming such acquisitions fit the municipal budget. The city would send the owner a purchase offer, contingent upon an appraisal and a purchase agreement that would be approved by the City Council in closed session.
Gennaro said staff members are looking at making the process flexible enough so that if a property is not on the city's list, it wouldn't be "the end of the world," in that the city would still have options for acquiring it.
The committee voted to give staff more time to refine the acquisitions process.