City: More homeless people moved to permanent housing in March

March was a good month for the city, in terms of its homeless population.
A record 36 people were moved out of the Brundage Lane Navigation Center, the city shelter, and into permanent housing. It was a significant increase considering that 251 have been housed since 2020. Another 200 unhoused people remain in city shelters.
“That’s 450 people that Bakersfield has taken off the streets,” said Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Valdez.
According to the recently released Point in Time Count, the city had more sheltered than unsheltered homeless individuals within its metro area for the second year in a row.
Despite their reported successes, city officials said on Tuesday that many of Bakersfield’s homeless are continuing to refuse services. But those familiar with the issue said it's not because people don’t want help; the reluctance, they believe, stems from poor mental health and riddling substance abuse.
At the city's Homelessness and Housing Committee meeting Tuesday, staff reported that only 42 percent of homeless people in Bakersfield accept help when it's offered.
“What we’re talking about here is individuals with serious mental health and substance abuse issues," Valdez said. "(They) are not in a state of mind or condition to receive help and get into housing.”
Flood Ministries, an outreach service that connects homeless people to services, connected with 136 individuals, which Valdez admits is unusually high — likely due to the consecutive storms that battered the region last month.
“We still have 107 people that just don't want anything to do with us,” said Ward 3 Councilman Ken Weir. “I don’t have a solution but that's a key area we really need to address.”
Yet there may also be overlap, since the city is approximately six months out from developing a running list for those with whom they interact.
“So this could be 13 people we’ve contacted 10 times,” said Vice Mayorand Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales.
And despite the BLNC’s recent expansion, it is once again at capacity. An average of 70 to 100 people are turned away every week.
“In three weeks, we filled the two men's dorms,” Valdez said. “Flood (Ministries) has been working their tail off over the past three weeks.”
But at some point, more shelter beds aren’t the answer, Weir said. Officials agreed, adding that they and many other California cities ramped up advocacy at the state level, particularly in support of Senate Bills 43 and 363.
The two bills, respectively, would modernize California’s behavioral health system by expanding the definition of "gravely disabled" under the state’s conservatorship law and a database that better compiles information on the availability and use of beds in mental health facilities, to offer quicker care and cut down on emergency room stays.
“No one will say that the system is working in California,” Valdez said. “I think that you’re starting to see movement in the Legislature in ways they would never have done even a couple years ago.”
A pervasive issue, Valdez explained, is the number of mentally ill homeless people, which he credits partly to the state’s decades-long “deinstitutionalization,” in which California closed its state mental hospitals starting in the late 1950s in exchange for smaller, community-based facilities.
Today, only five state mental health hospitals remain — in Atascadero, Coalinga, Los Angeles, Napa and Patton. The patients admitted there are mandated for treatment by a criminal or civil court judge; they are not for voluntary treatment.
“As the state closes mental health hospitals, these individuals are being pushed into the community,” Valdez said. “But (we) don’t have the housing and the state hasn’t built that housing over the last couple decades.”
With the looming start of Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court — which will force the mentally ill into a court-ordered recovery program — by next year, experts argue that California is returning to a once-deemed unethical practice of institutionalizing people against their will, as opposed to letting them continue in a cycle, from shelter to street.
“We are taking action to break the pattern that leaves people without hope and cycling repeatedly through homelessness and incarceration,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at the time of the plan's passage in March 2022. “This is a new approach to stabilize people with the hardest-to-treat behavioral health conditions.”
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and others in the Big City Mayors Coalition will meet with governor Newsom in the first week of May.