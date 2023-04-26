 Skip to main content
City: More homeless people moved to permanent housing in March

homelessness ad hoc committee

Ward 3 Councilmember Ken Weir listens on as staff gives its latest report on homelessness in Bakersfield. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

March was a good month for the city, in terms of its homeless population.

A record 36 people were moved out of the Brundage Lane Navigation Center, the city shelter, and into permanent housing. It was a significant increase considering that 251 have been housed since 2020. Another 200 unhoused people remain in city shelters.

