City manager nixes idea for courthouse move from Mojave to Tehachapi

The courthouse at Mojave has been on a list for replacement since before 2010.
With the potential that the state may build a proposed new $86.7 million courthouse in about three years, the presiding judge of the Kern County Superior Court plans to evaluate whether the courthouse should remain in unincorporated Mojave — or potentially be moved closer to Tehachapi.
But Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett and Kern County District 2 Supervisor Zack Scrivner say the courthouse should remain in the unincorporated desert community.
Background
The suggestion that Mojave might not remain the court’s location surfaced in Ridgecrest last October. John Watkins, publisher of the Ridgecrest Daily Independent, heard that a group of judicial officers of Kern County Superior Court were considering submitting a request to have two planned new courthouses — one in Ridgecrest and the other in Mojave — consolidated and moved to Tehachapi.
According to Watkins, Ridgecrest City Manager Ron Strand contacted court officials right away, asking why they would consider closure of the Ridgecrest court facility without any input from the community.
In a follow-up article, Watkins reported that the closure of the Ridgecrest court was off the table — although the court continues to have concerns about staffing that courthouse.
But, Watkins reported, in an email to Strand, Presiding Judge Colette Humphrey wrote: “We are still talking about asking to build the second East Kern Courthouse closer to the Tehachapi area, rather than Mojave. This would allow us to pull from Bakersfield for employees. It also would allow us to handle Ridgecrest felony jury trials that are currently sent to Bakersfield for trial.”
In follow-up on Jan. 3, Humphrey said a review of possible relocation of the courthouse is still in play.
“We are reviewing the numbers, including populations of the various communities in East Kern, as well as our ability to staff the courthouse, in order to determine whether to request a relocation of the courthouse to a more populous location, while still providing services to all the citizens in East Kern,” she said.
In correspondence with the Ridgecrest city manager published by Watkins, Humphrey said the court has had difficulty recruiting and retaining staff at the two East Kern courthouses.
The proposed state budget for 2022-23 includes a replacement Mojave courthouse in its Five-Year Infrastructure Plan. The courthouse is among the highest priorities in the state for replacement, with nearly $5.6 million earmarked for land acquisition and design in fiscal year 2023-24 and more than $81 million for construction two years later.
Supervisor opposes move
Second District Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner said he doesn’t support moving the courthouse from Mojave.
“While I do agree that the Mojave courthouse no longer meets the needs of the community, and I support the construction of a new courthouse, I do not support a relocation of the courts to the Tehachapi area, as the relocation will create a transportation hardship for many residents of surrounding Eastern Kern communities,” he said.
“Mojave is a much better location for residents of California City, Mojave, Boron and Rosamond because it is more centrally located for all of Eastern Kern.”
City Manager opposition
City Manager Greg Garrett said he is opposed to relocating the courthouse from Mojave to Tehachapi.
"We support any move to assist the flow of justice in our county,” he said. “However, we prefer leaving the services as they are currently situated due to the impact that courts can have on a small city such as Tehachapi.
“We have had limited discussions regarding this potential move and found out about it not from the courts, but from our colleagues in Ridgecrest,” he said.
“Tehachapi is ideally located between several court options and we believe the current setup best serves East Kern and protects Tehachapi from the impact of bringing court cases to our city.”
Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe was asked what impact the city believes a courthouse would have on Tehachapi.
“What Greg is referring to is the impact to law enforcement especially given that the presence of the courts will import some accused criminals, potentially high-profile cases that also bring advocacy and oftentimes the controversy that comes with them,” he said.
“There is also the day-to-day impact of lower level cases, the ancillary emotions that go with them that have the potential to fall into the jurisdiction of the Tehachapi Police Department. This potential impact of the courts could disrupt the quality of life this city strives so hard to maintain.”
Costelloe said the potential negative impact was “based on the empirical evidence of the courts in Bakersfield, Mojave and Ridgecrest.”
Other stakeholders
The Kern County District Attorney’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment on a potential move of the courthouse.
And although meeting the needs of the California Correctional Institution was addressed in some earlier discussion about replacing the Mojave courthouse, CCI currently does not take inmates to Mojave, according to Lt. Eric Barthelmes, information officer.
“We no longer go to Mojave for court cases,” Barthelmes said. “We mostly go to court in Delano now and sometimes Bakersfield (downtown). We also do a lot of remote video courts as well.”
The vast majority of case filings at the Mojave court are traffic and non-traffic infractions and misdemeanors. The court also handles civil and family law filings.
According to 2018-19 data published by the court, case filings in Mojave included:
• 11,342 infractions (traffic and non-traffic)
• 2,780 misdemeanors
• 595 felonies
• 1,258 civil filings
• 588 family law filings
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.