A woman who sued the city of Bakersfield after she was struck by a truck in 2014 while crossing the street in a crosswalk scored a key victory at the Fifth District Court of Appeals last week.
A panel of judges barred the city from using the “design immunity” defense in an upcoming jury trial.
The ruling prohibits the city from using a defense in which government entities can claim legal immunity from municipal projects that have been approved and vetted by engineers and design experts.
Essentially, the defense protects cities from juries second guessing decisions that have been made by engineers.
The lawsuit claims the crosswalk, located between Liberty High School and Liberty Park, violates the city’s policies and was not properly approved before it was constructed.
“It’s a very important finding in this case because government entities oftentimes try to confuse juries with these design immunity defenses, and they don’t get to do that here,” said Alexander Wheeler, attorney for Emma Kiaie.
The court also ordered the city to pay the plaintiff’s legal fees for costs associated with the appeal.
Attorneys for the city of Bakersfield did not respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit stems from a 2014 incident in which Kiaie, then 15, was hit by a Dodge Ram while crossing the street in a midblock crosswalk after finishing softball practice.
The driver was reportedly driving the speed limit with his headlights on.
The impact threw Kiaie onto the hood of the truck, which carried her 30 feet before she landed in the street. The driver was not criminally charged. He later said he never saw the girl, and only pressed his brakes when he realized he had hit something.
Wheeler said Kiaie still suffers from paralysis, and uses a surgical device implanted in her hip to regulate her chronic pain.
“She is severely injured,” he said. “She can’t move the same way she could before.”
According to a motion filed by Wheeler’s firm in late 2016, the city built the crosswalk without coming up with a design plan, and three people without proper authority signed the crosswalk’s work request.
Raul Rojas, the city’s Public Works director at the time, was the only person who could have authorized a design plan for the crosswalk, but he testified during the court proceedings that he never saw the work request for the crosswalk until after the lawsuit was filed.
In a ruling in January 2017, Kern County Superior Court said the county could not use the design immunity defense due to the lack of a design plan or proper approval.
The city appealed, but the appeals court upheld court’s decision.
The lawsuit is now clear to move forward, but a date has not been set for trial, Wheeler said.
The city eventually installed flashing lights at the crosswalk in 2016.
No specific dollar amount has been attached to the case. As with all civil unlimited cases, damages in excess of $25,000 are being sought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.