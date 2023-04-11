City looks to opt in for opioid settlement

Bakersfield will receive $3.3 million over the next 17 years as its share of five national opioid settlements that state governments nationwide have reached with various industry players for their role in the opioid crisis.
The City Council will review the agreement ahead of the national deadline April 18.
Since 2013, state, local and tribal governments have pressured pharmaceutical companies to pay for the ongoing costs of addiction, death and crime as a result of the opioid epidemic that began with a systematic overprescribing of opioids.
"Today, we begin the year with another win in our fight to hold corporate giants to account for their role in fueling the opioid crisis," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a January news release. "Too many people in California and beyond have had their lives and futures ripped apart by the opioid crisis.”
The latest national opioid settlement includes the pharmaceutical companies Teva and Allergan and the large retail pharmacies Walgreens, CVS and Walmart, who agreed in November to pay billions to settle thousands of lawsuits.
A previous $26 billion settlement was reached in July 2021 with opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals and distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health.
California expects a combined $4 billion payout — nearly 10 percent of the national settlement — from the various lawsuits, paid out on different schedules that can continue for up to 15 years, depending on the company.
Under the agreement, 85 percent of compensation goes to local governments, while the remaining 15 percent goes to the state.
Anthony Valdez, assistant to the city manager, said Bakersfield has already received $400,000 from four different settlements that have trickled in since last year.
"The city is working with partners in this space to identify an investment that has the highest impact," Valdez said.
Officials say it’s hard funding projects when payments are so inconsistent. The money sent from the state or a settlement administrator is not one single, clearly defined payment for the year; rather, it is a sporadic series of payment plans, ranging from five to 17 years, that must factor a waning percentage and attorney fees, which makes it difficult for the city to establish a consistent plan.
According to the California Department of Public Health, 7,175 people died in 2021 as a result of opioid-related overdoses, with most deaths related specifically to fentanyl. While cases have dropped steadily since 2016, 274 died from overdoses in Kern County in 2021 and 709 more were sent to the emergency room, with cases occurring most frequently in the county’s northeast, around the Kern River Valley.
Per the settlement rules, governments will use the majority of the money to create programs to abate opioid overdoses by funding treatment and recovery services.
City officials said they’re considering bolstering services to people who are homeless, law enforcement training and supportive housing, as it relates to addressing opioid treatment. They are also able to pool funds with other cities, nonprofits and the county, so long as any spending relates to the opioid crisis.
Regardless, municipalities will need to give the state a yearly report of how they’ve spent their share of the settlement money.
Officials said many people who enter the city's Brundage Lane Navigation Center experience substance abuse issues, and that they would benefit greatly from new treatment programs.
"We want to help alleviate the suffering that so many families are experiencing as a result of our nation's opioid crisis," Valdez said. "Many of those loved ones and family members who do not get intervention often end up at the navigation center."
In addition to the settlements, opioid manufacturers agreed to changes in how they track shipments of the drug. Johnson & Johnson, which stopped selling opioids in 2020, agreed to cease all marketing, lobbying and sales of any opioid products for the next decade.
Pharmacies at Walmart, CVS and Walgreens are now required to be more careful about prescribing opioids, and to flag prescribers they believe are abusing the drugs.