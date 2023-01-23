 Skip to main content
City looks to fund security upgrades for businesses in distressed areas

Citing a continued rise in storefront crimes, city leaders and businesses in the Old Town Kern neighborhood are mulling over how to best use half a million dollars in federal funding.

At a roundtable talk inside La Mariposa last Thursday, interested parties from the Old Town Kern neighborhood in east Bakersfield met to go over what the city has done and plans going forward.

