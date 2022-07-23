City looks to fill openings on Civil Service Board, Youth Commission

The city of Bakersfield is accepting applications to fill a vacant seat on the Miscellaneous Civil Service Board and several spots on the Youth Commission.
The Civil Service Board seat is for a term that runs through Dec. 31, 2023. Eligible candidates must be a resident of the city throughout the term of their appointment by the City Council and may not have any connection to city government. Applications are available at the City Clerk's Office (1600 Truxtun Ave.) and online. They are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 3.