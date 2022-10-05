City looking for help with Metropolitan Bakersfield Habitat Conservation Plan Trust Group

The Bakersfield City Council is looking for someone who can serve a two-year term on the Metropolitan Bakersfield Habitat Conservation Plan Trust Group.
The Trust Group assists in the implementation of a joint city of Bakersfield/Kern County conservation program that addresses the State and Federal Endangered Species Law. The term would expire in October 2024.
This member is nominated and appointed by the full City Council, and the person must be a resident of the city of Bakersfield throughout the term.
Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 1600 Truxtun Ave., or on the city’s website, and should be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Nov. 30, according to a city news release.
Applicants are advised that a statement of economic interests (FPPC Form 700) will be required upon assuming office.
Citizens interested in serving on the Metropolitan Bakersfield Habitat Conservation Plan Trust Group are encouraged to contact the mayor and each member of City Council regarding interest and qualifications.
For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 661-326-3767.