City looking for help with Metropolitan Bakersfield Habitat Conservation Plan Trust Group

The Bakersfield City Council is looking for someone who can serve a two-year term on the Metropolitan Bakersfield Habitat Conservation Plan Trust Group. 

The Trust Group assists in the implementation of a joint city of Bakersfield/Kern County conservation program that addresses the State and Federal Endangered Species Law. The term would expire in October 2024.

