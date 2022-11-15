City leaders hold table talk on calming traffic

Roadway stripings. Vertical deflections. Strategic closures. These may seem like nothing more than abstract terms. But in practice, and when placed at the right street or crosswalk, one of these additions can be the difference that saves someone’s life.
These were talking points hashed out Tuesday between Bakersfield city officials and residents in an ongoing effort by the city to establish a standardized "toolbox" for making its roads safe and traffic “calm.”
The event, which ran 4 to 6 p.m. was a part of the Bakersfield Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program Public Workshop, a roundtable discussion the city conducted with its partners Kimley-Horn, a consulting firm that presented the city’s plan. Its presentation was based on roadway tool sets used in Oxnard and Fresno, among other California cities, as well as the Bakersfield Road Safety Plan.
“We’re not here to just talk at you; we really want to have interactive conversations and hear what you guys have to say about things,” said Darrell Philips, a consultant with Kimley Horn. “This isn’t stuff that’s just been conjured out of the air. We’ve gone through a lot of plans and looked at the successes that other cities have had with these implementations.”
Residents, most of whom were from Ward 2 and lived in the Westchester and Oleander neighborhoods, laid out in detail their traffic woes to officials present.
Many parts of the city's older districts, such as downtown and the neighborhoods to the immediate south, experience a higher level of accidents and may likely need more improvements, according to officials at the meeting.
Oleander, for instance, which has $800,000 homes and Section 8 housing swapping blocks, is a neighborhood residents in attendance spoke on in detail. One resident pointed out that in her section of the neighborhood, there are several intersections without any stop signs.
“We’re between busy parts of town with cut-through roads,” said Jennifer Slayton, an Oleander resident. “On A street, people are going 55 to 60 and the speed limit is 30.”
“The important thing is that there are three schools on this street and people are literally drag racing through, flying down the road,” she added.
Their complaints ranged from too many drivers using their neighborhood as a cut-through to dodge traffic, or that it is too dangerous to walk or bike on their street. Speed is a critical issue when responding to emergencies, but, otherwise, the everyday fast driving along many of Bakersfield’s streets is a nuisance to residents.
“It’s not safe to ride a bike, it’s not safe to walk, our sidewalks are not great,” Slayton said. “The new neighborhoods, they have one line that feeds into them. So they're not going to have the same problems we have.”
“And we need the police to not use our neighborhood as a cut-through, which is a big problem,” Rebekah Ingle, another Ward 2 resident, added.
Between 2016 and 2020, 152 people were struck and killed by vehicles, making the Bakersfield metro seventh most dangerous in the nation for pedestrian deaths, according to previous reports. It’s not controversial to say that many parts of the city are dangerous to walkers and bikers.
“Now, there are realizations that you can constrain traffic for the sake of a higher level of public safety,” said Bakersfield City Public Works Director Gregg Strakaluse. “It’s OK if you don’t get to your destination point as quickly as possible but that you get there safely.”
While it may seem counterintuitive, simply slowing down a local road doesn’t necessarily make it safer. Presenters and residents alike spoke on this, suggesting with data that it’s more effective to tighten the road or adding visuals that make it feel more congested, which they say actually slows drivers down.
“One of the biggest reasons people speed is because the road invites them to speed,” Philips said. “If you feel like you’ve got tons of space, there’s nothing around you, you’re going to want to drive faster.”
The city hopes that off the coattails of this will be The Bakersfield Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program, a standardized method for which roadways to fix and how.
“My hope is that we have a whole panoply of strategies so that local residents can take initiative and take leadership and become far more invested and empowered to find what strategy works best for their particular neighborhood,” said Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales. “What might make sense for 21st Street might not make sense for Oleander. So, those conversations need to happen at the local level. But there is still a public process.”
In an ideal situation, according to presenters, residents will come to the city with a complaint, be it reducing speeds on local streets, or amending something about the road.
“‘I should have a speed bump on my street,’ or ‘there should be a stop sign here,’” Philips said. “What this plan will do is: City staff will take a look at your street, and the various characteristics about it, and they’ll have a list of treatments that make the most sense.”
“Basically, it’ll allow us to be more responsive to problems you guys are having,” he added.
And while they could not provide a dollar amount, officials said money has been earmarked across the city’s overall 5-year capital budget to make these fixes. That said, Strakaluse explained to those there that this will fall outside the city’s general plan.
“It does tie into the transportation element of the general plan, but we’re now having to look at that,” Strakaluse said. “When we look at transportation’s future and what we want that to be, it doesn’t include traffic or narrower roads — those are things that the general plan will fail to answer.”
Officials at the meeting acknowledged there was no formal way for residents to submit a proposed fix. But they did say they plan to have a procedure laid out for people eventually, which will include who to contact.
Statewide, according to a 2021 presentation by Southern California Association of Governments, 77 percent of car collisions occurred in urban areas, not on highways. Sixty-five percent of fatalities happened on roads that started at 20 mph and did not top 45.
In October 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 43 into law, which will give local governments authority to reduce speed limits by five miles per hour, and to set limits of 20 to 25 mph in business districts, a measure designed specifically to reduce traffic fatalities among pedestrians. But the law has not taken effect yet, as officials at California Department of Transportation are still working out its specifics. The agency has until June 30, 2024 to release them.
“Although the law has passed, there’s still some time before we can implement them,” Gonzales said.
Until then, local lawmakers must either abide by the “85th percentile” standard, which requires a survey to prove a road speed needs to be changed, or officials must work together with their constituents to make Bakersfield's roads safer, one vertical deflection at a time.
The city hopes to have the proposal process open to the public by Jan. 1.
“It’s no longer just trying to move people across the city as quickly as possible anymore,” Gonzales said. “It’s trying to make things safer for all users of the roadway.”