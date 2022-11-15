 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

City leaders hold table talk on calming traffic

Roadway stripings. Vertical deflections. Strategic closures. These may seem like nothing more than abstract terms. But in practice, and when placed at the right street or crosswalk, one of these additions can be the difference that saves someone’s life.

These were talking points hashed out Tuesday between Bakersfield city officials and residents in an ongoing effort by the city to establish a standardized "toolbox" for making its roads safe and traffic “calm.”

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections