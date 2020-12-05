The city of Bakersfield has launched a survey to collect residents' ideas for how downtown streetscapes and open spaces should look and feel in the future.
The survey, called Bakersfield Downtown Corridor Preferences, is available through Dec. 18.
Among the questions: Do you prefer a Bakersfield streetscape to have a historic or modern aesthetic? Do you prefer that it focus on rail history or music history? Do you prefer decorative paving or standard concrete walks to be used along major streets (H Street, Chester Avenue and Q Street to name a few) to support an identifiable and consistent street design? Do you prefer palm trees or shade trees?
These — and several other questions — come with sample photos of what each kind of streetscape could look like. There's also a place at the end of the form for other suggestions.
You can find the survey at https://tinyurl.com/y3l3zvtf