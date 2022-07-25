 Skip to main content
City launches design contest for General Plan T-shirt

20-10096_Bksfld_Timeline.png

A graphic on Bakersfield2045.com shows the city's intended timeline for the completion of its general plan.

 Courtesy of the city of Bakersfield

The city of Bakersfield is launching a contest to design a T-shirt promoting the General Plan update currently underway.

The contest opens Tuesday and designs must be submitted through the General Plan update's website by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 26.

