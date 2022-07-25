City launches design contest for General Plan T-shirt

The city of Bakersfield is launching a contest to design a T-shirt promoting the General Plan update currently underway.
The city of Bakersfield is launching a contest to design a T-shirt promoting the General Plan update currently underway.
The contest opens Tuesday and designs must be submitted through the General Plan update's website by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 26.
The top three designs will be selected by a team of three city employees based on the designs’ printability, creativity, originality and fit with the General Plan Update, as well as adherence to the contest's guidelines. The public will vote for the winning design through a poll on the General Plan Update website.
The winning designer will receive a $50 Visa gift card and Bakersfield 2045 RISE “swag bag” featuring promotional items, two (2) T-shirts featuring the winning design. Other top finalists will receive RISE “swag bags” and one T-shirt each.
Anyone interested in learning more about the city's General Plan, getting involved in the process and or receiving updates should visit www.bakersfield2045.com.
