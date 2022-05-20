City issues traffic advisories for road construction

The city of Bakersfield will install traffic stripes and markings on Truxtun Avenue between Elm Street and Chester Avenue on Saturday.
This work is expected to take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. During the work, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Construction activities may result in temporary closures on Truxtun Avenue. Detours and alternate routes will be provided during these closure periods.
Traffic delays are expected as a result and drivers are advised to use caution and plan for extra travel time through the area, or to use alternate routes.
All work on this project is expected to be completed the same day, according to the release.
The city also announced alternating temporary closures for Manor Street Bridge over the Kern River starting next week.
Starting at 6 p.m. Monday, the northbound lanes over the Manor Street Bridge will be closed until 6 a.m. Tuesday. During the closure, southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane. A detour plan will be in place at Union Avenue for northbound traffic during the closure.
Starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the southbound lanes will be closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday. During the closure, northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane. A detour plan will be in place at Roberts Lane for southbound traffic during the closure.
Starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the northbound lanes over the Manor Street Bridge will be closed until 6 a.m. Thursday. During the closure, southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane. A detour plan will be in place at Union Avenue for northbound traffic during the closure.
Starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, the southbound lanes will be closed until 6 a.m. Friday. During the closure, northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane. A detour plan will be in place at Roberts Lane for southbound traffic during the closure.
Traffic delays are expected as a result of this work. Drivers are asked to use caution and plan for extra travel time if driving through the area, or to use alternate routes.
The work requiring these closures is expected to be completed on Friday, May 27.