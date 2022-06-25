City issues traffic advisories for Real Road, Stockdale Highway

The city of Bakersfield is alerting drivers that Real Road will be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive this Monday through Friday.
One lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic during the 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. period for the installation of falsework.
Also, Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and N. Stine Road from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday. This is for the Stockdale bridge deck pour. The eastbound outside No. 3 lane will be closed until the deck pour is finished at 10 a.m.
Residents can detour around the work by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue.