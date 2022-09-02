City issues statement on local lake levels

The city of Bakersfield issued a statement Friday evening regarding its monitoring of the water levels for water features at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes.
"The city of Bakersfield continues to monitor the water levels of the water features at the Park at River Walk and has determined that it is possible to maintain a minimum water level in the lower lake there without impacting water supplies needed for the water treatment plants and domestic usage," according to a statement from Joe Conroy, city spokesman. "The city plans to make this temporary exemption this weekend, starting Saturday, Sept. 3."
The statement notes the exemption will "preserve wildlife in the area and avoid the negative impacts experienced recently at Truxtun Lakes."
The water features at the Park at River Walk, like the Truxtun Lakes, function as small recharge basins to help the city manage its water supply, Conroy noted. Unlike the Truxtun Lakes, the lakes at the Park at River Walk are much smaller and require much less water to be sustained.
"The Park at River Walk also provides a more direct quality-of-life aspect as a regional park designed as a recreation space for the community. The city will not be diverting water to the Truxtun Lakes at this time."
City officials also encouraged continued water conservation efforts as Bakersfield is under "Stage 2" of its drought-mitigation plan. Stage 2 calls for only irrigating two days per week. Addresses ending in odd numbers can water on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while addresses ending in even numbers may water on Wednesdays and Sundays.