Those who would like to submit comments on the city of Bakersfield’s search for a new homeless shelter site can email communityoutreach@bakersfieldcity.us, the city announced recently.
The city is considering two properties in east Bakersfield that could potentially hold the facility.
The two sites, at 1900 East Brundage Lane and 601 Brown Street, have generated much discussion around the city. Nearby residents have objected to the city placing the shelters at those two places.
