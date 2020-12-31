The city of Bakersfield is offering two free drive-thru drop-off events to help residents get rid of extra trash and clutter that can come during the holiday season.
In a news release, the city said that residents can take advantage of the events that are scheduled for Jan. 2-3 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be held in the parking lots of Aera Park (100 Jewetta Ave.) and Mechanics Bank Arena (1001 Truxtun Ave.).
The city said that regular household items that don’t fit into regular waste disposal bins used for trash pickup will be accepted. Items include cardboard, paper, plastic containers, glass bottles (green, brown and clear) and metal.
The city said it will not accept household hazardous waste, construction or demolition.
The city asks people to separate tan cart items from blue cart items before arriving to help keep the drive-thru line moving efficiently. Each person will unload their own items into designated bins provided at the event, the city said.
Everyone is asked to wear a facemask or face covering and practice social distancing at the event.
Questions can be directed to the city’s Solid Waste Division by calling 326-3114.