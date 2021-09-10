City hosting bulky waste drop-off events Saturday

The city of Bakersfield is holding two bulky item drop-off drive-thru events from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The events will be hosted by the Solid Waste Division at the parking lots of the Bakersfield Municipal Airport (2000 S. Union Ave.) and at the Riverlakes Ranch Community Center (3825 Riverlakes Drive).
According to a city memo, the last events, held Aug. 14, collected nearly 24,000 pounds of trash and recycling items.
Items such as furniture, mattresses, major appliances and electronics are accepted. Items not accepted include propane tanks, construction materials and debris, any item with refrigerant, items weighing more than 300 pounds, household hazardous waste, liquid waste and hazardous materials.