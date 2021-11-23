City hosting annual grease-collection event

Bakersfield is once again offering its annual holiday grease collection event starting next week.
The goal is to offer a safe disposal option for cooking oil and grease for city residents, according to a city of Bakersfield news release.
Disposing of used cooking oil and grease down residential drains can result in clogged pipes and other damage, causing backups, so city officials are offering several disposal points where the grease and used oil can be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.
Residents are asked to collect their used cooking oil and grease in sealed containers before dropping it off at the locations, the release notes.
There is no charge to dispose of used cooking oil and grease during the event, which kicks off Monday and runs until Friday, Jan. 7.
Cooking oil and grease drop-off locations include the city of Bakersfield Wastewater Treatment Plant 3 (6901 McCutchen Road) and the North of River Sanitary District Main Office (204 Universe Ave.).
Residents may drop off their used cooking oil and grease at those locations Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The drop-offs are closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
For more information, contact the Wastewater Division at 661-326-3249.