City 'holds hope' for more state funding to help homeless

An average of 55 Kern County teens a month age out of foster care and end up on the street. In a 2022 report, the National Foster Youth Institute described the child welfare system as a “highway to homelessness” and estimated more than half of the nation’s homeless population spent at least some time in foster care.

One of the few local places that remedy this swollen statistic is the Dream Center in downtown Bakersfield, a “one-stop shop” for the city’s current and former foster youth to get everything they need, from life skills to lasagna. City officials gathered there Thursday to show what the center offers and talk about the challenges it faces in securing funding.

