City 'holds hope' for more state funding to help homeless

An average of 55 Kern County teens a month age out of foster care and end up on the street. In a 2022 report, the National Foster Youth Institute described the child welfare system as a “highway to homelessness” and estimated more than half of the nation’s homeless population spent at least some time in foster care.
One of the few local places that remedy this swollen statistic is the Dream Center in downtown Bakersfield, a “one-stop shop” for the city’s current and former foster youth to get everything they need, from life skills to lasagna. City officials gathered there Thursday to show what the center offers and talk about the challenges it faces in securing funding.
“I actually came here with no resources at all,” said Cynthia Lira-Martinez, a peer support specialist at the Dream Center and a former foster youth. “I was able to get off the streets, get my kids off the streets.”
Lira-Martinez is one of the several staff members who provides mentoring and case management to at least some of the 709 youth who visited the center in 2022. She helps people apply for jobs, look for housing, pay bills — typical adult tasks that many are not used to.
“It’s the only one-stop shop here in Kern County for current and former foster youth,” said Bryanna Wood, a human services aide at the Dream Center. “Any need a youth may have — it can get met here.”
Lira-Martinez’s position, like several others, is paid for by Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention state grant funds, or HHAP, which the city has received since 2018. Compared to the city’s $14 million annual budget, the state money is a paltry but necessary sum — officials said it's between $1.3 to $4.3 million annually — that goes directly toward hiring staff, expanding shelters and paying for the construction of supportive housing.
But with no guarantee saying the state has to deliver on HHAP money, officials said it’s difficult to hire people and budget for programs with money that isn’t guaranteed to be there the following year. As the city prepares its own budget, it's still unsure how much HHAP money they will receive.
“Cities have to wait every year to find out if it’s in the budget or not,” said Assistant City Manager Anthony Valdez. “It’s really hard to do programming when you don’t know if the funding is coming in the next year.
The fickle nature of HHAP funding will be the basis of an upcoming meeting between the Big City Mayors Coalition and California Gavin Newsom. Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said the coalition will ask to make HHAP funding a permanent source of funding, while retaining its lax requirements.
“Cities have different challenges with different types of populations and need to be able to address the challenges that they have in their communities,” Goh said.
Often pinned with blame for the state’s ballooning number of unhoused people, Newsom has historically clasped the state’s purse for city’s not delivering favorable results.
In November, Newsom froze $1 billion in HHAP funding to local governments in a summary rejection of their homelessness plans that collectively expected a 2% reduction in unsheltered homelessness by 2024. Plans have since been revised, with a new goal of 15% fewer homeless statewide by 2025.
In January 2023, Newsom proposed $1 billion in HHAP Round 4 funds, but much like in previous years, the money has not yet been confirmed. The state Legislature will reveal its revised budget proposal on Friday, likely with the money packaged inside.
“It wasn’t in the governor’s original January budget last year,” Valdez said. “It was added by the legislature in their June budget process.”
While officials are confident that funding will ultimately be approved, the uncertainty of it strains a system, they said, that requires a unique level of patience, trial and error. It’s also not an equal transaction, where dollars equate to dividends received and a lot of money is likely wasted in plans history may ultimately consider a success.
An example can be found at the Dream Center, where an estimated 45% of youth exit with steady employment. As one among that percentage, Lira-Martinez said so herself that she believes in the center and its service as a lifeline to those without.
“We’re here holding the hope for (foster youth),” Lira-Martinez said. “Just because they grew up knowing something doesn’t mean that they have to continue living that way.”