Homelessness transcends everything. It is a growing crisis that impacts every segment of the community, and has become the most pressing issue the city of Bakersfield is facing. Much work has already been done, but much more still lies ahead.
This observation was at the core of remarks made by Bakersfield City Manager Alan Tandy and Assistant City Manager Jacqui Kitchen before more than 100 people Tuesday who attended the first of two planned public meetings on the homeless crisis.
Held at Jerusalem Church on Cottonwood Road, the well-attended meeting was designed to provide residents of the city's southeast a chance to comment on two recent proposals to develop an emergency homeless shelter in the area.
The meetings were scheduled in the wake of the city's plans to create a new shelter at a Calcot facility on East Brundage Lane — or at a second location at 601 Brown St.
Homelessness is “an absolutely increasing problem in the city,” Tandy said.
After a “very negative” public reaction to the idea of placing a low-barrier shelter at Weill Park, the city began exploring other options, Tandy said.
But the new proposed locations are already generating controversy, as both proposals are in southeast Bakersfield, less than two miles apart.
“If they do it right, I think it’s going to be fine,” said area resident Wendell Wesley Jr. “But a lot of people feel we’re being dumped on.”
Kitchen told the gathering that the city fully intends to do it right.
“This isn’t about giving them a bed for the night and pushing them out in the morning,” she said.
“The goal is if you drive by, you don’t know it’s a homeless shelter.”
After the city’s introduction and presentation, the attendees were broken into three groups to concentrate on three aspects of the effort. As city Public Works Director Nick Fidler and Recreation and Parks Director Dianne Hoover invited questions from residents, a group of six high-level police officers — including BPD Chief Lyle Martin — did the same in another part of the worship center.
Debbie Wells spoke about rampant trespassing and property damage. Realtor Blodgie Rodriguez related similar experiences.
But despite their concerns, there was a sense of encouragement that so many residents were there to communicate and be part of the solution.
“I don’t envy the Bakersfield City Council or the Board of Supervisors,” Wesley said. “They’re not going to make everyone happy. But I’m excited to see so much community involvement.”
Tuesday’s meeting was the first of two. The second meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at MLK Community Center, 1000 S. Owens St.
