Young adults have the opportunity to learn more about how government works in the city of Bakersfield's 2023-2024 Youth Jobs Program City Hall Fellowship program.
The Kern Community Foundation is accepting applications from eligible participants, who must be at least 18 years old by Monday, Sept. 18 of this year, and no older than 30 by Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.
According to a city memo, the 10-month City Hall Fellowship Program is a way for youth to work and learn from staff. Fellows take on administrative duties and analyses, participate in budget management, prepare and present reports, and attend workshops covering personal, professional and civic development.
Fellows are paid $23 an hour, and work about 20 hours per week. They also get career development services from the Kern Community Foundation, including mentorship, professional workshops, travel stipends and field trips.
Apply at kernfoundation.org/byjp by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 18. Call the Kern Community Foundation at 661-616-2610 for more information.
The City Hall Fellowship is a component of the Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program, which is funded by a $5.39 million grant from California Volunteers and the state.