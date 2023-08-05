20190929-bc-buildings

Bakersfield City Hall North.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Young adults have the opportunity to learn more about how government works in the city of Bakersfield's 2023-2024 Youth Jobs Program City Hall Fellowship program.

The Kern Community Foundation is accepting applications from eligible participants, who must be at least 18 years old by Monday, Sept. 18 of this year, and no older than 30 by Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

