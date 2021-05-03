City, Greenlawn Funeral Homes to host 'Day of Healing' ceremony

The city of Bakersfield and Greenlawn Funeral Homes are partnering to hold a “Day of Healing” this week for those who have experienced loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release from Greenlawn, Kern County residents have experienced loss over the past year in many different forms — whether it be a loved one to the coronavirus, a job or income, security, personal connections and more.
On Thursday, Greenlawn Southwest will host a brief ceremony at 10 a.m. where guests and attendees will be able to write notes with a loved one’s name or a message about their loss and place it in a time capsule in front of the facility’s Celebration of Life Center.
The news release stated that joining in the event will be Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, other dignitaries and public officials, representatives from local hospice organizations and executive staff of the funeral home.
The event is open to the public.