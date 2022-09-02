City grants spur investment downtown, Old Town Kern

Downtown and Old Town Kern each got a boost from the Bakersfield City Council this week in the form of two redevelopment grants totaling $188,800 to help cover building demolition and improvements under an accelerated campaign to incentivize property improvements.
The grants bring to about $1 million the taxpayer dollars dedicated under the city's Economic Opportunity Area, a 3-year-old reboot of Bakersfield's former redevelopment agency, using tax-increment financing to attract private investment.
Two-thirds of EOA's total has been committed since the start of this year. Part of the money comes from the city's Public Safety and Vital Services measure approved by voters in 2018. Federal pandemic recovery money may be added soon.
Wednesday's grant agreement approvals reflect a close balance in spending between one or the other neglected and possibly undervalued parts of town. Although Old Town accounts for only a third of the dozen projects to receive grants since 2020, the area has received 49.2 percent of the money, with downtown getting the rest.
The grants have ranged in size between $49,700 and the $151,300 that went to Jin Sushi earlier this year for improvements to the restaurant property at 19th and Eye streets. EOA's second-largest total award was the pair of $50,000 grants Bitwise Industries got in 2020 and 2021 for its properties at the southwest corner of 18th and H streets.
On Wednesday, Home Rescue Development LLC, a 3½-year-old real estate investment company based on 18th Street, won a $95,000 grant from the Bakersfield City Council to help demolish 808 and 812 Baker St. — adjacent burnt-out buildings — and test the properties for asbestos, lead and mercury.
Two officers of the company, Marco Gomez and Yasmin Moreno, could not be reached for comment Friday.
The Gentleman Investments LP won approval Wednesday a grant to help it install new ADA-compliant ramps and handrails at 1101 18th St., at the southwest corner with N St.
The $93,800 award will also help pay for demolition and installation of a new storefront, striping for the parking lot and the work of tearing up asphalt and concrete in the alley, according to a city staff report.
Grant applicant Coby Vance is co-founder of The Gentleman, a private, membership-only club on 17th Place downtown. He could not be reached for comment Friday.
Cities like Bakersfield felt the loss when California dissolved redevelopment agencies in 2012. The city's EOA revives the idea, to a degree, with its use of a form of public subsidy called tax-increment financing. It focuses economic development by freezing the amount of property tax a given area pays local government, then reinvests anything generated beyond that into the same geographical area.
In a staff report to the council recommending approval of The Gentleman's grant proposal, Director Paul M. Saldaña of Bakersfield's Economic and Community Development Department wrote that the project will enhance the look and feel of downtown, promote safety and encourage business growth and development.
"The project will also help restore the tax base," he added, "and is harmonious with the surrounding properties and uses, and offers goods and services deemed desirable and appropriate within the Downtown EOA."