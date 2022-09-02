 Skip to main content
City grants spur investment downtown, Old Town Kern

Downtown and Old Town Kern each got a boost from the Bakersfield City Council this week in the form of two redevelopment grants totaling $188,800 to help cover building demolition and improvements under an accelerated campaign to incentivize property improvements.

The grants bring to about $1 million the taxpayer dollars dedicated under the city's Economic Opportunity Area, a 3-year-old reboot of Bakersfield's former redevelopment agency, using tax-increment financing to attract private investment.

