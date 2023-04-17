 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City floats survey asking what businesses residents want in town

file-stock-cityhallnorth-city-hall-north

File photo of Bakersfield's City Hall North Building, taken in September 2022. Officials released a survey Friday asking residents what restaurants and retail stores they most want to see in town. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Bakersfield’s economic development wing wants to know: What businesses do you want to see in your neighborhood?

Released Friday, the seven-question form due Friday asks people what in-town restaurants and retail stores they like the most, and what shops they would like to see.

Coronavirus Cases