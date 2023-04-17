City floats survey asking what businesses residents want in town

Bakersfield’s economic development wing wants to know: What businesses do you want to see in your neighborhood?
Released Friday, the seven-question form due Friday asks people what in-town restaurants and retail stores they like the most, and what shops they would like to see.
“Not just who (people) want to come to Bakersfield,” said Jenni Byers, assistant economic development director for the city's Economic & Community Development Department, who designed the survey. “We also want to celebrate what businesses we do have.”
Data collected from the survey will be compiled by staff who will present it to businesses and developers as a baseline of what Bakersfield wants.
“I'm excited by the results we’re getting so far,” Byers said.
This will be classified according to respondents’ ZIP code, as different areas have different mixes of shops and services.
“Bakersfield is unique when you look at economic development as a whole,” Byers said. “People on the southwest side of town have different needs than the east side of town.”
The survey, like many recent city plans, is part of the city’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, released in 2021 to grow the economy by 2026.
With new data in hand, officials look to attend this year’s International Council of Shopping Centers in May, which regularly attracts more than 30,000 attendees — developers, real estate firms and representatives looking to expand their company.
“If there's a business there that we want,” Byers said, “we can provide statistics and show them that the city is looking for and wanting to support that business coming to our community.”
Almost like a holiday wish list, Byers said the idea is to try and court commerce that residents want to see in town. Attracting a particular company — like Whole Foods, for example — requires the city to meet metrics, such as population and income, set by the business.
“People are saying Whole Foods,” Byers said. “So we are going to go in and see if we meet the metrics. If we do, we can approach them.”
That said, officials said they will give priority to mom-and-pop shops over retail chains.
“Local store owners are the ones who support the local chamber of commerce,” Byer said. “They really buy back into the community and so that is the first choice, to get a local.”