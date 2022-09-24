 Skip to main content
City diverts Measure N money to DA’s office to prosecute city municipal code violations

Bakersfield City Hall South.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The city of Bakersfield will pay the Kern County District Attorney’s Office $300,000 to supplement prosecutors’ salaries when they prosecute violations of city ordinances as funds from Measure N have ballooned since its approval in 2018.

City Council members add to the municipal code by approving ordinances in areas not covered by state law, which could increase the burden on prosecutors’ caseloads. The roughly 80 district attorneys in the office file roughly 30,000 cases per year, and therefore the money is recognition of their efforts to prosecute city violations, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, the spokesman for the DA’s office, said Friday.

