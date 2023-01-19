City didn't get CalWater's xeriscape rebate after all, but will get one from … itself

When The Californian asked earlier this week for the story behind the city of Bakersfield's replacement of grassy turf with drought-resistant plants on a section of Rosedale Highway recently, the city said, naturally, that it wants to save water — and save on water costs.
Unfortunately, the city's Recreation & Parks Department was under the mistaken impression that the project was eligible for incentives offered by California Water Service Co. that had the potential to return thousands of dollars to city coffers in rebates, even as the conversion to xeriscape saved millions of gallons of water annually.
Indeed, CalWater has established a program for customers that incentivizes turf replacement with drought-tolerant landscaping, sometimes called xeriscape. The program reimburses CalWater accountholders up to $3 for each square foot of turf removed, within limits, of course.
City spokesman Joe Conroy said Recreation & Parks had worked up a pilot program on the traffic medians on Rosedale Highway between Coffee Road and Calloway Drive.
The project included the removal of thousands of square feet of turf, which was replaced by drought-tolerant ground cover. The project also replaced the old sprinkler irrigation system with a drip-irrigation system that will use less water.
The water savings were estimated to be as much as 1.2 million gallons per year.
On Tuesday afternoon city of Bakersfield spokesman Joe Conroy explained the confusion.
"Yes, staff recently found out that location is outside of CalWater’s service area," Conroy said in an email. "It’s right on the boundary line and the meters are on the other side of the street."
However, through discussion with the city manager’s office, it was determined that the city’s Water Resources Department — Bakersfield’s municipal domestic water system — would offer the same program deal for the project.
"Water Resources often strives to be consistent with CalWater’s conservation efforts whenever possible," Conroy said.
