 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City didn't get CalWater's xeriscape rebate after all, but will get one from … itself

20230118-bc-xeriscape5.jpeg

A car passes along Rosedale Highway where a recent project by the city established drought-tolerant landscaping on the median.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

When The Californian asked earlier this week for the story behind the city of Bakersfield's replacement of grassy turf with drought-resistant plants on a section of Rosedale Highway recently, the city said, naturally, that it wants to save water — and save on water costs.

All true.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases