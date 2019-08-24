It took about 30 minutes to clear out the homeless encampment tucked away behind a fence at central Bakersfield’s Beach Park late Friday morning.
A team of about five Bakersfield employees sorted through a heap of plastic bags, half-empty food containers and random items picked from who knows where as a young couple — the previous owners of the loose collection — looked on.
The couple, who appeared to be in their early 30s and declined to be interviewed for this article, had been living in the park for at least four days. A notice had been posted by the city on the previous Monday warning that they must vacate the premises or risk having their property destroyed.
However, the couple had stayed, and after picking out the most valuable of their possessions and carting them a short distance away, they lay underneath the shade of a tree to rest.
The city workers tossed the remainder of the “junk” into a garbage bin hauled to the site on the back of a truck. A newly purchased Bobcat loader sat idle on its trailer.
This encampment didn’t rise to the level of warranting the heavy-duty machine.
“Yes it’s depressing, only from simply the standpoint that that could be your cousin, brother, uncle or aunt, and you want to help them get off the street, but I think we do play a vital role in cleaning these areas for the enjoyment of the public,” said Steve Rodrigue, a supervisor in the city’s Code Enforcement Division. “The overall intent is the more overall interaction we have, the more that will encourage them to live somewhere appropriate.”
Rodrigue was on hand Friday to oversee a team created by Bakersfield officials to take on the rising levels of homelessness that have become endemic within the city.
A recent survey of the county's homeless population revealed 1,150 individuals experiencing homelessness in metro Bakersfield, a 43 percent increase from the same survey conducted the year before.
Some of the increase can be attributed to the city and county relying on a larger number of volunteers than previous years for the survey. But still, many believe the survey undercounted the true number of city's homeless population.
Using funds from the recent 1 percent sales tax increase passed by voters as Measure N in November, the city has developed three “rapid response” teams that are meant to quickly clean up areas within the city where homeless people have set up illegal encampments.
Soon, Bakersfield residents will be able to submit reports through an app, Bakersfield Mobile.
City officials hope the team will be able to respond to the area the day after someone makes the report.
“It’s excited to get this up and running,” said Building Director Phil Burns, who runs two of the rapid response teams. “It will be interesting after the team is up and running two months to see if things have changed, or how they’ve changed.”
While the teams have already been operating for several weeks, the last new hire is expected to come on board Monday, with a full rollout expected in two weeks.
That’s when the city hopes to update the Bakersfield Mobile app to make it easier for residents to submit reports of homeless encampments, and the teams will operate seven days a week.
“I see it as very beneficial to many of the business corridors,” Burns said. “Once you are able to show a daily or bidaily presence, that should help those businesses that are constantly having people sleeping in the bushes behind their businesses and scattering their trash out of their trash bins.”
While teams from the city have conducted similar efforts in the past, the new employees will be the first code enforcement workers dedicated solely to mitigating the effects of homelessness.
Another team run by the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department will respond to issues that occur in city parks.
Not all reports will be responded to within 24 hours. Depending on the nature of the infraction, the city will sometimes need to hold a hearing. But with the additional resources made possible by the sales tax increase, the time between a hearing and a cleanup of a site has been reduced from two weeks to about four days.
“It absolutely is faster,” Rodrigue said of the new system.
Those kicked out from their encampments will be encouraged to connect to services meant to help them.
Although the city’s code enforcement officers can run into the same individuals over and over again, Burns hopes the increased contact with new teams could convince someone to find permanent housing.
“I always look at it like we’re encouraging someone to make a lifestyle change,” he said, noting many people experiencing homelessness need multiple "contacts" before they are convinced to seek help. “A lot of it goes back to the statistics of what it takes to encourage someone who is homeless to seek housing to end this vicious cycle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.