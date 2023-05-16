City, county to close parts of bike path for bug maintenance

Due to a reported increase in mosquito numbers, officials will close parts of the Bakersfield bike path Wednesday to conduct an aerial treatment over several recharge basins.
According to the Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District, adult mosquito surveillance traps have reported a surge over several city water basins in the past two weeks.
In order to stave off the growing population, officials will close the bike path west of Allen Road, east of Enos Lane and south of Canterbury Court from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until the flights are completed.
City and county employees will be present at the various locations to direct the public away from the zones.
For more information, contact the Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District at 661-589-2744.