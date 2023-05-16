 Skip to main content
City, county to close parts of bike path for bug maintenance

Due to a reported increase in mosquito numbers, officials will close parts of the Bakersfield bike path Wednesday to conduct an aerial treatment over several recharge basins.

According to the Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District, adult mosquito surveillance traps have reported a surge over several city water basins in the past two weeks.

