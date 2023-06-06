As anyone who's adopted a pet from Kern County will know, a step inside the county shelter is much like walking into a discordant opera of canines, roughly 300 voices deep, all jostling for attention.
“It’s a cacophony of noise,” said Nicholas Cullen, the director of Kern County Animal Services.
In sync with a nationwide surge, shelters in Bakersfield and Kern are inundated with record numbers of dogs in their public kennels and left with limited options for how to care for them.
According to Cullen, nearly 3,700 dogs, including 1,350 puppies, have entered into the county shelter in the first five months of this year, the most for that stretch of time since 2013.
As of this week, there are more than 300 animals under their care, 45% more than last year, with 136 dogs confined to the front kennel area alone. Some of the 4-foot-by-6-foot cages are shared among two to four dogs.
The shelter has exceeded capacity for at least 18 months and exhibits no signs of slowing down, with an average of 25 dogs entering every day. Many are pregnant, or have with them litters of puppies. Many are older, larger and therefore less likely to be adopted. Some are injured, or mentally unstable.
For dogs sharing a small, confined space — where they have to eat, drink and defecate — health issues are almost inevitable.
“The stress of being detained in there breaks down their immune system and mental health,” Cullen said. “And the more we bring them in close proximity with each other, the more likely they transmit illness.”
But the effects of the large intake don’t start at the shelter, Cullen pointed out. So far, in 2023, Kern County Animal Control has responded to more than 7,300 cases — 1,000 more than last year.
“That’s more dog bites, more stray canines, more dogs hit by cars, at a level higher than what we’ve seen in some time,” Cullen said. “And the shelter is just a microcosm of that.”
The surge is not unique to Kern County. Nationwide, more dogs are entering shelters than leaving, according to a recent report by Shelter Animals Count, a national nonprofit which tracks numbers across the country. Between 2021 and 2023, the rate nearly doubled, from 5.6% to 10%, in the first six months of each year.
“The past two years have been challenging for animal sheltering organizations, with more animals coming in than are leaving,” said Stephanie Filer, executive director of Shelter Animals Count.
Similar challenges have struck the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, where Director Matthew Buck said more than 3,067 dogs have been housed at the city shelter since the end of May, 742 more than the same period last year.
“But the good news is that we’ve been able to release over 400 dogs, which is a lot more than last year,” Buck said.
Buck attributed the nationwide rise to the pandemic, which made it more difficult for owners to have dogs spayed and neutered.
“COVID threw a wrench in everything,” Buck said.
He also acknowledged the acute shortage of veterinarians nationwide, at the cost of quality and availability of medical care. By 2030, the U.S. will need nearly 41,000 additional veterinarians and nearly 133,000 credentialed vet techs, according to a recent Mars Veterinary Health report.
“Vets are simply retiring faster than they are graduating,” Buck said.
Solutions to the aforementioned concerns and challenges differ slightly, depending on who you ask. More funding would be helpful, to subsidize costs of spay and neuter clinics, as well as community partnerships.
Buck said that since the city started using Paw Boost in February, which tracks dogs on a nationwide system, they’ve returned 20% more dogs to their owners. They’ve also partnered with SNIP, which offers low-cost neutering clinics on select dates — $20 a snip compared to the county average of $450.
Meanwhile, the county shelter — a former brake shop converted into a center — has the basic necessities, like office space and screening rooms, but is ultimately ad-hoc and cramped, with the dishes washed outside on the sidewalk and the water hoses often tangled along the tight corridors of metal cages.
“Would an animal shelter that’s intended to be a shelter solve the problem? No,” Cullen said. “Would more money injected into shelter, which we sorely need, help? — No, it wouldn’t. All of it would help our ability to give (dogs) care, but it wouldn’t stop animals from coming here.”
Buck believes a remedy to the influx is a matter of changing the culture around pet ownership.
“Living in Bakersfield, I find people are hesitant about getting their pet spayed and neutered,” Buck said. “Some people think it's weird, or cruel, but most want to have a litter or two puppies before they neuter.”
In contrast, Cullen couldn’t say for sure. He lists the probable suspects: a lack of community resources, cost, the inflating economy, commercial breeding. Meanwhile, adoption rates remain steady, and euthanasia rates are at 4%, well below the 10% national average.
But more dogs means more time in the kennel, and a lower chance of adoption. With limited options to get the dogs out of the shelter, officials may need to make tough decisions going forward.
“I just hope that the community sees this as a crisis,” Cullen said.